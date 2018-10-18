‘Sandalee’ is set to explore issues of women

Dia Rekhi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With #MeToo being one of the most talked about movements in recent times, women’s issues have been at the forefront of public discourse. In keeping with this, the Dhagam Foundation which has been championing the cause of women empowerment is all set to stage ‘Sandalee - A Theater Play’ to explore the challenges faced by women in more detail.

The play is based on the lives of women who struggle in silence. The Foundation hopes that the 75-minute play will help to campaign, address and sensitise audiences to women’s issues and will open up discussions on issues that are often brushed under the carpet.

“These are women-centric stories that explore different issues that women face on a daily basis,” said Govind Murugan, convenor of the Dhagam Foundation. “Through our groundwork we noticed that women face so many problems related to menstruation, access to clean toilets in addition to a number of other social pressures when it comes to expectations of how they must be when they are single, married, divorced or widowed. There is no end to the censure.”

Govind explained that not only would the play address these issues but also show how women in the stories manage to beat the odds and emerge victorious.“We have so many misguided notions of how a woman should be and we are looking to challenge that,” he said. “In our opinion, an empowered woman is one who is bold, confident and has the power to make decisions. We do portray these kinds of women but also show that even if a woman is empowered, are we as a society ready to accept such a woman?”

Govind urged people to support the initiative and pass on the message to the wider public because he felt that the power of our collective voice is often underestimated.

The play will be staged on October 20 at the YCPA Sri Krishna Gana Sabha Trust in T Nagar and is being performed by the Yaazh Fine Arts Team. Tickets are available on Book My Show for `200. There are two shows — 5 pm and 6:45 pm

