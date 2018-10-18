Serving a piece of Kerala

Home Cities Chennai

Reena Paul’s relationship with food started when she was in school.

CHENNAI: Reena Paul’s relationship with food started when she was in school. During her holidays, her father would take her on a walk on their estate at Attapadi in Kerala. Every time, the breeze carrying the heady aroma of coffee and cardamom brushed her face, she could smell the concoction of homegrown spices used in the delicious meal cooked by her grandmother. This is when Reena decided to take this path someday.

Cut to 2018, Reena invites us to her tiny kitchen in Anna Nagar. Seated between earthen pots and the smell of fresh fish being cooked in coconut oil, she narrates her story. “I didn’t pursue my culinary dream right after college. I moved to Chennai after marriage in 1983. I was a homemaker. I would host little parties at my home and find happiness in their compliments. It was when my brother died in 1997 that I remembered his advice to start a catering business,” reminisced Reena, adding that she started her culinary journey in the same year, under the name Rich N Rich. Initially, she took up small party orders in her neighbourhood. Soon, wedding and birthday orders started pouring in. Now, she receives orders from Ooty, Vellore, Bengaluru and Kerala for her Kerala food and cakes. “The traditional appam and stew, fish curry in my grandmother’s style with Kerala tamarind, mutton fry with shredded coconut, and pork roast are some of our specialities. We have an edge over others as till date most of the ingredients used in the dishes are handpicked from my estate,” she said.

December and January are her busy months. “In fact, the name of my company comes from the first cake I catered. I randomly wrote Rich N Rich because usually customers want cakes to be rich in flavour. Later, all my dishes followed with the same name,” she said. Sharing an incident about kitchen nightmares before parties and weddings, she said, “Once, amid a wedding, we fell short of chicken. So, we took the marinade in boxes and ran to the meat shop. While the butcher was dressing up the meat on one side, my team was marinating the chicken in the shop itself.”

