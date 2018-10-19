Home Cities Chennai

Chennai auto drivers arrested for setting man on fire over petty quarrel

As Krishnamoorthy refused to give them the cigarette, Govindaraj poured the petrol on the former to threaten him and the duo set him on fire and fled the scene.

Published: 19th October 2018

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two autorickshaw drivers have been arrested for allegedly setting a platform dweller on fire near Thiruvanmiyur on Wednesday night. Following a petty quarrel between the man and the drivers who were in an inebriated condition, they set him on fire.

Police said, Govindaraj and his friend Vijayaraj both residents of Thiruvanmiyur had consumed alcohol on Wednesday night "The duo are auto rickshaw drivers and they reached North Mada Street in Thiruvanmiyur and approached one Krishnamoorthy sleeping on the pavement near the bus stop for a cigarette. Meanwhile, Govindaraj was filling petrol into the auto from a pet bottle. As Krishnamoorthy refused to give them the cigarette, Govindaraj poured the petrol on the former to threaten him. And the duo set him on fire and fled the scene,-" said a police source.

Hearing screams the others sleeping on the pavement rushed to Krishnamoorthy's rescue and took him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Based on the CCTV footage, police arrested the duo and remanded them in judicial custody by a magistrate court.

Police said, the man sustained 10 per cent burn injuries and is recovering. Police said, Krishnamoorthy, a native of Thiruvannamalai works as a construction worker in the city and would go home once a week.

