Motorcycle monster

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 1995, Raveena Luthra had her first brush with motorcycles. “I was about four or five years old, when my father bought a Yamaha RX 135. It had an amazing sound, and I instantly fell in love with it. My interest in motorbikes started then,” shares the city’s first female to own Bajaj’s flagship motorcycle, Dominar 400. The 27-year-old is also the firm’s first female Ride Programme Executive (RPE).

“My father was a bike enthusiast, and I think I picked up the interest from him. Eventually, I learned to ride a bike and practised hard... I am quite tall and that helped me,” narrates the self-taught biker.

Raveena Luthra works with Bajaj as a Ride

Programme Executive (RPE)

Buying her own bike topped her bucket list for several years, but Raveena had to settle for a scooter. “My mother was worried that I would end up in trouble if I rode a bike. In fact, my parents didn’t know that I was a biker. So, to show my mother that I can ride well, I took her on a surprise 25-km trip on a friend’s bike. She was impressed and convinced that I could ride a bike,” enthuses Raveena. In July 2017, she decided to buy Bajaj’s first sports tourer Dominar 400. “It was well within my budget and was everything I needed. My bike has become a part of my life now,” she says.

Raveena has named her Dominar ‘Bagira’ and is inseparable from her ‘mean machine’. “In October last year, the bike was stolen. I was shook... but luckily I found it in 15 days. Since then, I haven’t stayed away from my bike. From taking Bagira to a small shop in the next street, to my office and to long rides, I do it all,” says the former HR professional.

Talking about landing a job in Bajaj as the first female RPE, she says that it was serendipitous. “I was quite happy in my HR space. But on the sidelines, I also used to participate in Bajaj’s group rides, a part of the official city club — Madras Dominar Riders. Little did I know that I would catch the attention of the officials. The RPE post was vacant. I decided to apply for it, and here I am!” she shares.

Raveena recently led hundreds of bikers as part of Pulsar’s Stampede event. “It is an amazing feeling to be creating a ripple in a male-dominated space. I am hoping for more women to come forward in the biking space... it is a welcoming scene,” she says. “There should also be a forum for women riders to connect,” she says.

Surprisingly, she is one of the very few bikers who says that Leh is not on her ‘road-trip’ wish list. “I want to go to Spiti Valley. I want to take my bike to the unexplored parts of India and meet the locals,” says Raveena.

The adrenaline rush does not get the better of Raveena. For the 27-year-old, safety comes first. “From a good helmet, riding gear to anything that ensures my safety during a ride, I focus on everything. It might be expensive but it is a valuable investment,” she says.

The Ducati monster, Africa Twin and Kawasaki Z900 are her dream bikes. “I would love to see these three bikes along with Bagira in my garage. It’s a far-fetched dream,” she adds.

Wish list

Raveena Luthra is one of the very few bikers who say that Leh is not on their ‘road-trip’ wish list. She wants to go to Spiti Valley and take her motorcycle to the unexplored parts of India and meet the locals. In July 2017, she bought Dominar 400. Her dream bikes are the Ducati monster, Africa Twin and Kawasaki Z900.