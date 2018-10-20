Besant Nagar Residents oppose Greater Chennai Corporation's footpath widening drive

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Some residents in the posh Besant Nagar area have intervened in the footpath widening project taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation. They want its width to be reduced instead as their concern is that footpaths that are too wide would pave way for hawking. While factoring in the residents’ wishes is a welcome move, the street vendors in the stretch, on the other hand, are struggling to find a way to coexist.

“Some associations in Besant Nagar are of the opinion that the width of the footpaths should not exceed six feet so as to prevent encroachments. They give their own instructions to the local engineers at work and so, the architect’s original demands are not being implemented,” said a Corporation source.

Footpath widening work was taken up at Besant Nagar 3rd avenue and Besant Avenue, as part of the `22-crore-project to widen footpaths in 23 stretches in the city. While it was originally proposed to be nine-feet-wide at Besant Nagar, it was brought down to six feet after several rounds of talks between officials and the residents.

While residents are happy with how the footpaths have now shaped up, the vendors in the stretch said a wider footpath would only translate to a larger possibility to coexist. “We have been doing business here for over 20 years and we have done so without inconveniencing anyone. If the footpaths are wider, we can go about our business with plenty of space for them to still walk or cycle,” said Ramesh P, who sells fruits on Besant Nagar 3rd avenue. “It is a two-way relationship; we have known some customers for years. They get to finish shopping on their way home or when they come on their daily walks,” he added.

Proposals for a wider footpath were also met with opposition in some parts of Adyar. According to official estimates, there are around 4000 street vendors in Adyar zone of Chennai Corporation, which also includes Besant Nagar.

“Often, while residents, especially in such localities, have a voice, street vendors do not. They are often looked upon as an inconvenience. Their right to livelihood should also be kept in mind,” said Thiruvettai, president, Chennai Street Vendors Association.

As Aswathy Dilip of ITDP points out, when the Harrington road footpath was being redesigned, it was done so to include space for a vendor who was doing business outside Lady Andal school for many years. She continues to sell her wares there even today. “Streets in India have traditionally played different roles. Today, they are increasingly being imagined as spaces that only allow people and vehicles move,” she added.

This was not the first time that residents of Besant Nagar had resisted wider footpaths, said activists. “In 2013-2014, some Besant Nagar residents had opposed the plan for the same reasons. Vijay Pingale, the then Deputy Commissioner (Works), Chennai Corporation, held talks with them to explain the design,” said Satyarupa Shekhar, Director for Research and Advocacy at Chennai-based Citizen consumer and civic Action Group (CAG).