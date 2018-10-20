Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police arrest three for allegedly killing child born out of wedlock

City police arrested three persons including a woman and her daughter for allegedly killing a newborn and dumping the body in a garbage bin at Guindy.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police arrested three persons including a woman and her daughter for allegedly killing a newborn and dumping the body in a garbage bin at Guindy. Police said the baby had been born out of a pre-marital relationship.

Guindy police on Thursday arrested Vasanthi, 22, her mother Vijaya and Jayaraj, 23, the father of the child, all residents of  Kannagipuram at Guindy. On September 16, Vasanthi had got her contractions and Vijaya had taken her to the nearby hospital where they referred the woman to the government hospital at Royapettah for delivery. “Fearing that the neighbours may blame the daughter, Vijaya decided to make her daughter deliver at home,” said a police officer.

“Around 10.30 am, Vasanthi delivered the baby and the duo dumped the baby in a vessel filled with water. Later, around 11.30 in the night, after the baby died, Vijaya, abandoned the body in a garbage bin near their house,” said Pandiyan, Assistant commissioner of police, Guindy. The next day, corporation workers who had come to clear the garbage spotted the baby’s body wrapped in a cloth. They alerted Guindy police who formed a special team and began scanning cctv footage to trace the suspect.

During the investigation, it was found that Vasanthi was in a relationship with Jayaraj for over three years. “Only six months ago, she realised that she was pregnant and informed her mother. Later, the mother had taken her to the hospital for an abortion but doctors refused to do it. This is when the duo decided to deliver the baby at home,” the officer said.

In another incident, police nabbed a woman who abandoned her baby on the roadside at Porur. Lavanya, 22 of Dindigul working in a textile store in the city was engaged to a man two years ago. “Three months ago, Lavanya realised she was six months pregnant and informed the man who avoided her,” said a police officer.

“On 8 October, Lavanya delivered the baby at her house in Porur and kept the baby for two days at home. Later, fearing public criticism, she approached her neighbour to drop her at Karapakkam. But, the neighbour was unaware that the woman was carrying the baby in a travel bag,” said the officer.
On October 12 morning, Ravi, a watchman of a plywood shop who came to clean the shop heard the cries of a baby. The baby was sent to the Children’s hospital and is in good health.

