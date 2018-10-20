Kancheepuram: Denied sleeping pills, gang ransacks medical store

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five men have been arrested for allegedly damaging a medical store in Kancheepuram district on Friday after the pharmacist refused to sell sleeping pills to them without prescription.The arrested are C Murali, 23, V Srinivasan, 21, H Amanullah, 23, Saravanan, 23 and Arun 22, all residents of Padappai. On Thursday, the five who were in an inebriated condition approached a pharmacy owned by M Saravanan, near Padappai bus stop. They had reportedly asked for some sleeping tablets. When Saravanan asked for the prescription, they did not have it and the former refused to give the tablets, said a police source.

This led to a fight between the men and Saravanan. A few minutes later, the men entered the store and damaged the computer and other property in the shop. Saravanan escaped and raised an alarm. The public immediately managed to nab Amanullah and Saravanan while the others escaped, police said. The incident was recorded in cctv cameras installed at the store.

The two men nabbed were taken to Manimangalam police station. Based on their information, police arrested the others. Investigation also revealed that the same persons had allegedly been asking for the tablet repeatedly for the past few days in the medical stores nearby.They were remanded in judicial custody.