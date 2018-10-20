Home Cities Chennai

Kancheepuram: Denied sleeping pills, gang ransacks medical store

Five men have been arrested for allegedly damaging a medical store in Kancheepuram district on Friday after the pharmacist refused to sell sleeping pills to them without prescription.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Five men have been arrested for allegedly damaging a medical store in Kancheepuram district on Friday after the pharmacist refused to sell sleeping pills to them without prescription.The arrested are C Murali, 23, V Srinivasan, 21, H Amanullah, 23, Saravanan, 23 and Arun 22, all residents of Padappai. On Thursday, the five who were in an inebriated condition approached a pharmacy owned by M Saravanan, near Padappai bus stop. They had reportedly asked for some sleeping tablets. When Saravanan asked for the prescription, they did not have it and the former refused to give the tablets, said a police source.

This led to a fight between the men and Saravanan. A few minutes later, the men entered the store and damaged the computer and other property in the shop. Saravanan escaped and raised an alarm. The public immediately managed to nab Amanullah and Saravanan while the others escaped, police said. The incident was recorded in cctv cameras installed at the store.

The two men nabbed were taken to Manimangalam police station. Based on their information, police arrested the others.  Investigation also revealed that the same persons had allegedly been asking for the tablet repeatedly for the past few days in the medical stores nearby.They were remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gang attack Medical Store

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp