Three hurt as lorry rams into crowd

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons sustained injuries after a lorry ran amok when the driver tried to avoid hitting a motorist at Sunkuvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Thursday.Police said the loaded lorry was going from Chennai to Vellore. When the vehicle reached Sunkuvarchatram, the driver Aravindan tried to avoid hitting a motorist and lost control of the vehicle. The lorry rammed into a crowd which was waiting to board a share auto, said a police official.Shenbagavali, 43, her daughter Kanimozhi and the driver sustained injuries. Passersby rushed them to hospital. The injured were later discharged. A case has been registered and investigation is on.