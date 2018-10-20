Home Cities Chennai

Three hurt as lorry rams into crowd

Three persons sustained injuries after a lorry ran amok when the driver tried to avoid hitting a motorist at Sunkuvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Thursday.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three persons sustained injuries after a lorry ran amok when the driver tried to avoid hitting a motorist at Sunkuvarchatram in Kancheepuram district on Thursday.Police said the loaded lorry was going from Chennai to Vellore. When the vehicle reached Sunkuvarchatram, the driver Aravindan tried to avoid hitting a motorist and lost control of the vehicle. The lorry rammed into a crowd which was waiting to board a share auto, said a police official.Shenbagavali, 43, her daughter Kanimozhi and the driver sustained injuries. Passersby rushed them to hospital. The injured were later discharged. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp