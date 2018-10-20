Home Cities Chennai

Wedding, festive shopping spree

Buva House at Khader Nawaz Khan Road is glittering with apparels, jewellery and excitement.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

The two-day October Wedding and Festive Shopping exhibition concludes today  Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buva House at Khader Nawaz Khan Road is glittering with apparels, jewellery and excitement. The two-day October Wedding and Festive Shopping exhibition, which opened yesterday and concludes today, is organised by Mahna.

At the exhibition, you can check out festive and wedding attire brands such as Karigi, Kashnaj, NK Couture and Sri Vasthraas, jewellery suppliers such as Dias Gems, Humsa, and Tharun’s, as well as wedding cards and gift stalls of brands like Lotus Wedding Store and Moon Flower Creations.

“I started this company a year ago to sell customised cards for all occasions. I usually like to put a lot of photos in the card to give it a more personal touch, because when you see the photo, you remember the memories attached to it,” said Pratiksha Gaurav, founder of the Bengaluru-based Moon Flower Creations. Vendors from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore are part of this exhibition, which is Mahna’s first edition. Mahna is an event management company run by husband-wife duo Muaaz Ahmed and Naushin Kiran.

“Everyone does pop-ups, but as the wedding season is here, and with everyone wanting the big fat Indian wedding, we went ahead with this exhibition. Being our first exhibition, it was difficult, but we have tried to create a healthy space for our vendors, so that not only are they happy, but so are our customers,” said Naushin, co-founder. Mahna will have their next exhibition in February.

The Wedding and Festive Shopping exhibition will be open today at Buva House, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, from 11 am to 10 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Weddings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp