Wedding, festive shopping spree

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buva House at Khader Nawaz Khan Road is glittering with apparels, jewellery and excitement. The two-day October Wedding and Festive Shopping exhibition, which opened yesterday and concludes today, is organised by Mahna.

At the exhibition, you can check out festive and wedding attire brands such as Karigi, Kashnaj, NK Couture and Sri Vasthraas, jewellery suppliers such as Dias Gems, Humsa, and Tharun’s, as well as wedding cards and gift stalls of brands like Lotus Wedding Store and Moon Flower Creations.

“I started this company a year ago to sell customised cards for all occasions. I usually like to put a lot of photos in the card to give it a more personal touch, because when you see the photo, you remember the memories attached to it,” said Pratiksha Gaurav, founder of the Bengaluru-based Moon Flower Creations. Vendors from Mumbai, Bengaluru and Coimbatore are part of this exhibition, which is Mahna’s first edition. Mahna is an event management company run by husband-wife duo Muaaz Ahmed and Naushin Kiran.

“Everyone does pop-ups, but as the wedding season is here, and with everyone wanting the big fat Indian wedding, we went ahead with this exhibition. Being our first exhibition, it was difficult, but we have tried to create a healthy space for our vendors, so that not only are they happy, but so are our customers,” said Naushin, co-founder. Mahna will have their next exhibition in February.

The Wedding and Festive Shopping exhibition will be open today at Buva House, Khader Nawaz Khan Road, from 11 am to 10 pm.