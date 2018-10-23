Health minister holds awareness meeting after dengue deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department warned of strict action against private and government establishments if their campuses act as breeding spots for mosquitoes.On Tuesday, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar flagged off 82 mobile medical teams for detecting fever cases in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Following the death of twins due to dengue in the city, he also held awareness meetings with various stakeholders including Chennai Corporation officials, Indian Medical Association, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, private nursing colleges, builders associations, cinema theatre owners, marriage hall owners and others.

The minister also instructed the private and government establishments to keep their campuses clean to avoid breeding of dengue mosquitoes. He said action will be taken on defaulters. “There is a slight decrease in fever cases after rains. Health department officials are conducting awareness drives and medical camps for screening for fever cases. They are also carrying out control measures in the fever-detected areas,” the Health Minister said in a press release.

Rapid response teams were formed across the state for carrying out dengue preventive measures. Chennai Corporation alone appointed over 20,000 temporary workers, one worker for every 250-300 households.

The health department also instructed all the stakeholders to raise awareness on the importance of hand wash to combat swine flu and other communicable diseases. Hotel proprietors were instructed to stick hand wash technique notice near the washbasins and keep adequate hand wash liquid and water.

The minister said there is an adequate stock of medicines and personal protective equipment. The officials are also distributing nilavembu kudineer, a herbal drink, in all the government health institutions to boost body immunity.

A 24-hour control room is functioning at the Directorate of Public Health. People can contact 24350496/ 24334811/9444340496/8754448477 for any queries and complaints related to fever cases in their areas.