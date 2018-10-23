Home Cities Chennai

Health minister holds awareness meeting after dengue deaths

The State Health Department warned of strict action against private and government establishments if their campuses act as breeding spots for mosquitoes.

Published: 23rd October 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

C Vijaya Baskar flagged off 82 mobile medical teams  D Sampathkumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Health Department warned of strict action against private and government establishments if their campuses act as breeding spots for mosquitoes.On Tuesday, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar flagged off 82 mobile medical teams for detecting fever cases in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. Following the death of twins due to dengue in the city, he also held awareness meetings with various stakeholders including Chennai Corporation officials, Indian Medical Association, Indian Academy of Paediatrics, private nursing colleges, builders associations, cinema theatre owners, marriage hall owners and others.

The minister also instructed the private and government establishments to keep their campuses clean to avoid breeding of dengue mosquitoes. He said action will be taken on defaulters. “There is a slight decrease in fever cases after rains. Health department officials are conducting awareness drives and medical camps for screening for fever cases. They are also carrying out control measures in the fever-detected areas,” the Health Minister said in a press release.

Rapid response teams were formed across the state for carrying out dengue preventive measures. Chennai Corporation alone appointed over 20,000 temporary workers, one worker for every 250-300 households.
The health department also instructed all the stakeholders to raise awareness on the importance of hand wash to combat swine flu and other communicable diseases. Hotel proprietors were instructed to stick hand wash technique notice near the washbasins and keep adequate hand wash liquid and water.
The minister said there is an adequate stock of medicines and personal protective equipment. The officials are also distributing nilavembu kudineer, a herbal drink, in all the government health institutions to boost body immunity.

A 24-hour control room is functioning at the Directorate of Public Health. People can contact 24350496/ 24334811/9444340496/8754448477 for any queries and complaints related to fever cases in their areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp