Talks over wage arrears for transport staff fail

The unions alleged that it had been more than a year since the government assured to clear the pending arrears which they claimed to have accumulated to Rs 5,000 crore.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Talks between transport workers and the government over settling the pending dues held at the Labour Commissioner’s office failed on Monday. Workers unions of eight state transport corporations including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) affiliated to opposition parties including the CPM, DMK, CPI, Congress and VCK, have petitioned the Labour department, seeking intervention to settle the pending dues to workers in service and retired workers.  The unions also threatened to go on strike from November 1.

The unions alleged that though it had been more than a year since the government assured to clear the pending arrears which they claimed to have accumulated to Rs5,000 crore were yet to be paid to workers.  “Salary arrears for revised wage hike for the period of 16 months yet to be settled. Many workers who retired in the last one year did not get monetary benefits as promised by the government,” said A Soundararajan, president, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (CITU). 

In its reply filed before the Labour Commissioner, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) said that the strike called by workers union was illegal.”The unions’ demands have been taken up with the government and they are being considered,’ said the Managing Director of the MTC. 
The next round of talks is scheduled for October 29.

TAGS
Wage arrears Transport workers

