By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A gang allegedly assaulted two men and took away `18,500 from one at Vysarapadi on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Jayaprakash, 43, a vegetable vendor, was returning home on a two-wheeler when three men riding triples on a bike intercepted him and demanded money. He was attacked with a small knife when he refused. They then went to another street, before robbing and attacking one Suresh.