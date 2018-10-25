Boy drowns in sea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A boy aged 18 drowned in the sea off Marina Beach here on Wednesday afternoon. Police said V Prem Kumar of Ayanavaram was studying first year B.Com in a private college. On Wednesday afternoon he went to Marina beach with his classmates. He was taking bath when a huge wave pulled him away. He did not know swimming and drowned. His body was recovered and sent to the Government Hospital at Royapettah.