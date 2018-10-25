Cashier arrested for stealing Rs 61 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 41-year-old official of a nationalised bank here was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stealing Rs 61 lakh from an ATM over nearly two years. B Suresh of Chintadripet was working as a cashier in Indian Bank, SRMC branch and was designated to fill in cash at the bank ATM at the hospital. “The ATM capacity is Rs 72 lakh and he would steal one lakh whenever he felt, to avoid raising suspicion. He was doing so for the past two-and-a half years,” police said.