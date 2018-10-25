Kanchi blast tragedy: Two owners held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police have arrested the two owners of an illegal cracker unit that caught fire, killing four persons on Tuesday. The arrested are S Madeen (53), a resident of Chinna Kancheepuram and his relative V Fazurudeen (42) of Nemili at Vellore. The duo were working at two different biryani outlets in Chennai. The police arrested the duo from their hideout in Chennai. Initial investigations showed that around `4.5 lakh worth chemical powder and other products were destroyed.