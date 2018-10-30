Save rainwater in building compounds through recharge wells

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In addition to the existing rainwater harvesting structures installed on terrace and rooftops of buildings, Chennai Metrowater board has urged all residents to divert rainwater stagnating around their apartments into the ground to recharge the water table as well.

With north east monsoons predicted to arrive in the first week of November, this will help save many litres of rainwater which otherwise drains directly into water bodies. “Rainwater from compound flows out of the building and stagnates on the streets making it hard for the pedestrians and motorists. In order to prevent this situation, the rainwater collected from around the building has to be diverted to a recharge well through a channel,” said an official statement from Metrowater.

Around 48 per cent of the total rainfall Chennai receives is brought by northeastern winds during October, November and December. Officials suggested that residents can install a gutter structure near the gate which will be directly connected to a recharge well buried below that will recharge the aquifer in turn. Rough calculations show that around 1,62,720 litres can be used to recharge the aquifer in a year if this method is used.

To know more about the technicalities behind installations of such structures, contact Chennai Metrowater on 28454080 and 45674567.