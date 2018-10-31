30 days of Penguin Classics Festival

Home Cities Chennai

Be it reading about Darcy and Elizabeth's tumultuous romance or Dostoyevsky's existential musings on life and death, classic literature has featured in everyone's lives and reading.

The Penguin Classics Festival will be held at Starmark, Phoenix MarketCity, from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Be it reading about Darcy and Elizabeth’s tumultuous romance or Dostoyevsky’s existential musings on life and death, classic literature has featured in everyone’s lives and reading. To celebrate these works of fiction and authors, Penguin India will host a month-long festival called The Penguin Classics Festival at Starmark, Phoenix MarketCity, starting today.

Lovers of literature can find a range of classic literature collected under one roof, including works published by Penguin Classics, Penguin Modern Classics, Vintage Classics, Everyman Library, Bantam Classics, along with books by Murty Classical Library of India (MCLI). It will also feature Puffin Classics and Vintage Children Classics.

“From pre-20th Century classics to 20th Century modern classics, this festival will feature and showcase best of literature, written originally in English or translated into English from Greek, Russian, Japanese and other languages,” said Nandan Jha, senior VP, sales, Penguin Random House India. Fiction and non-fiction works by authors like Albert Camus, John Berger, George Orwell, Mikhail Bulgakov, Benedict Spinoza, Friedrich Nietzsche, Sigmund Freud, Henry James, Natsume Soseki, Jack Kerouac, Bruno Munari, Chinua Achebe, Jorge Luis Borges, James Baldwin, Italo Calvino, Truman Capote, Marcel Proust, Christopher Isherwood and many more will be available at the festival.

“We are excited to host interesting events, such as book readings, discussions, talks; all that further attract consumers and media attention. Innovative merchandising and giveaways at The Penguin Classics Festival will create a rich shopping experience backed by range and variety. Attractive offers will also help boost sales. We intend to work out discounts and bundled offers on select imprints to create a buzz amongst the book lovers,” said Gautam Jatia, CEO of Starmark.

Additionally, Henry Elliot, creative director of Penguin Classics, will tour around the cities celebrating the festival, during which he will promote the love for classics with workshops and school sessions for readers across different age groups.

