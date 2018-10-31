Apollo to hold international meet on new cancer treatment methods

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International oncologists are set to come together to share insights on fighting cancer through the use of Proton BeamTherapy at the 1st International Proton Therapy Educational Programme, in association with Apollo Proton Cancer Centre and the Particle Therapy Cooperative Group. The two-day will speak on the various aspects of proton beam therapy and its use in the treatment of cancer. Over 400 doctors, physicists and health professionals from leading institutions in the country and around the world will be attending this conference.

Health ministers from South Africa, Oman, Yemen and Sri Lanka are also expected to attend the conference. Dr Rakesh Jalali, Medical Director, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai, said, “With standard radiation, healthy tissues are at the risk of radiation leading to not infrequent and unfortunately frequently irreversible damage. Modern contemporary proton beam therapy allows for highly conformal treatments with ultra-high precision of tumours located in difficult to access areas such as the head, neck, brain, gastrointestinal tract, pelvic tumours such as prostrate as well as in childhood cancers, with minimal normal tissue injury and fewer side effects.” The conference will invite eminent names in medicine such as Jay Flanz, Massachusetts, General Hospital, USA, Eugen Hug, MedAustron, Austria, and Tony Lomax, Paul Scherrer Institute, Switzerland.