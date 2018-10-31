Check if wells have been dug within Madambakkam lake: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court heard three PILs challenging the construction of wells in the Madambakkam lake to supply water to the nearby Chitlapakkam, on Tuesday. After a brief hearing, the two-member bench consisting Justices S Mani Kumar and Subramanian Prasad directed the government pleader to ascertain whether the wells had been dug within the lake, and posted the next hearing for November 9.

The Rs 3-crore project, which plans to source more than 18 lakh litres of water from the lake daily, has been met with local opposition. Residents of Madambakkam and former TWAD board officials have voiced concerns over effects of the project such as depletion of groundwater levels in the area.

Express, on September 13, had reported how the Madambakkam Town Panchayat had fudged the extent of the Madambakkam lake and even renamed it while seeking permission from PWD to go ahead with the project. Residents of Madambakkam are planning to make photo albums of the wells, capture aerial views using drones, combine it with Google mapping technology and submit it for the next hearing.

Colonel CR Sundar, a resident of Madambakkam who has been at the forefront of the protests, welcomed the developments. “This is a commendable score as an opening gambit and a suitable riposte to ill-conceived and inadequately-considered low-level bureaucratic action,” he said.