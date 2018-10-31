Cycling brings back lost joy

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A monotonous job and dwindling aspirations compelled Amitesh Kumar from Bihar to do something which he never thought — travel across the country on a bicycle. After completing his MA in history from a university in Uttarakhand in 2016, he did a modelling course in Delhi. He moved to Bengaluru in December 2017 in search for job opportunities. After some disappointments, he started off as a pizza boy.

“I remained frustrated all the time because I was in a job which I didn’t want to do. After much brainstorming, I bought a cycle and other basic things including a sleeping bag, tent, first-aid kit and started my journey towards Horsely hills from Bengaluru on October 16,” said Amitesh.With not much cycling experience, the 24-year-old decided he would cycle 50 kms per day, but after a few days, he increased it to 75 kms. “Initially, I was scared that I might fall sick, but my endurance levels increased gradually. However, I make sure to have good amount of sleep,” he said.

He travelled to Tirupati before he came to Chennai. He added that he was excited to see special lanes for bicycles in the city. “Despite such an infrastructure, there is no regulation as the bikes and cars easily move on these bicycle lanes,” he said.He is currently in Tiruchy and plans to explore some more places in the state before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram.

Talking about the costs involved, Amitesh said he found hosts in each city through a website, CouchSurfing. “During one of my stays in Tirupati, the host heard my story and gifted me a camera worth `40,000. He said not just experience, make memories in this trip. Gestures like this reinstate the belief that there are people willing to help rebuild the dreams of people like me,” he said with a glee.

Amitesh has planned to cover all 29 states within six months and conclude the trip in Bihar. “There are a few things you can’t understand, until you go out and experience them. You come back as a different person,” he said.

Let bygones be bygones

