Diwali dazzle with a touch of tradition and womanhood

Published: 31st October 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

‘Mallie’ is inspired by a Guler painting of a young girl playing with a yo-yo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you’re looking to go on a Diwali shopping spree, drop in at the Collage store on Greams Road for designers MadSam Tinzin’s latest collection, ‘Mallie’ which is inspired by a Guler painting of a young girl playing with a yo-yo.

MadSam TinZin (namely Madhuritu, Saumya, Tina, Stanzin) as a brand looks at catering to women with an ‘individualistic sense of style.’ “When the four of us saw the painting of the girl with the yo-yo, it really resonated with us,” said Madhurita Dutta, one of the four partners of the brand. “It was such a stark image that we wanted to create a collection that depicted the transition that this girl, who we named ‘Mallie’, would go through while stepping into womanhood. Keeping this in mind, we made our collection playful with a traditional touch.”

She said that the designers wanted to create silhouettes and embroideries that captured the true spirit of ‘Mallie’, her love for nature,and her conflicting emotions along with her gradual acceptance of womanhood.

“Romantic prints, classic shapes, deep hues inspired by this beautiful painting and a touch of wild whimsy style add up to make this collection uniquely different from our previous work, yet retaining the signature MadSam TinZin soul,” Madhurita said.

She added that her favourite pick for the festive season were shararas. “Shararas are both comfortable and dramatic which is perfect for the festive season,” she said, adding, “The wearability of a sharara is also a lot more than a lehenga. It is great to see people warming up to the idea that Indian wear need not be heavily embellished. They’re being experimental and pairing traditional fabrics with modern and unconventional silhouettes. Clothes that are feminine yet quirky are great choices too.”
 
The exhibition will take place at Collage on Thursday and Friday.

