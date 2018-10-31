Home Cities Chennai

Gandhi wanted a state of justice and equality

Before India gained independence from British rule, Mahatma Gandhi announced that Ram rajya would be brought once the country was free.

Published: 31st October 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:42 AM

By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj
CHENNAI: Before India gained independence from British rule, Mahatma Gandhi announced that Ram rajya would be brought once the country was free. By Ram rajya, Gandhi implied a state where the values of justice,equality, idealism, renunciation and sacrifice were practised. A society or nation is made up of individuals, and the character of those persons defines the society or nation. It is on this basis that a society is known as Ram rajya or its opposite i.e Ravan rajya. Both these terms are based on the two principal characters in the epic Ramayana. On one side there is Ram, who is is a virtuous deity and on the other side is Ravana, a learned but evil-minded demon king.

Ram and Ravan personify the qualities of people in Ram rajya and Ravan rajya, respectively. These contrasting qualities have been described at length in the Bhagavad Gita as divine nature and demonic nature. The 16th chapter of Gita lists the divine and demonic traits and urges eradication of the latter and cultivation of divine qualities. It explains the link between ethics and spirituality, and between a life of virtue and liberation from sorrow. The divine qualities are said to foster peace and lead to liberation while the demoniacal qualities lead to bondage.

Fearlessness, purity of heart, cultivation of spiritual knowledge, charity, self-control, sacrifice, austerity, simplicity, non-violence, truthfulness, freedom from anger, tranquility, aversion to fault finding, compassion for all living beings, freedom from covetousness, gentleness, modesty, steady determination, vigour, forgiveness, fortitude, cleanliness, and freedom from envy and from the passion for honour — these qualities are said to belong to men endowed with a divine nature. On the other hand, hypocrisy, arrogance, self- conceit, harshness, anger and ignorance belong to the one who is born in a demoniacal state. Describing such persons at length, the Gita says: “The demoniacal know not what to do and what to refrain from; neither purity nor right conduct nor truth is found in them.” Such persons are filled with insatiable desires and work with impure resolves. Given over to lust and anger, they strive to obtain by unlawful means hoards of wealth for sensual enjoyment. They also make a show of devotion, which is contrary to spiritual principles. Because of their evil deeds, such souls are reborn among people of similar demoniacal nature birth after birth, continuing their slide into hell.

