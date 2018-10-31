Here's how Chennaiites reacted to SC's firecrackers verdict

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court has set the duration of bursting crackers for two hours from 8 pm-10 pm, and has permitted only low emission or green crackers to control air pollution. The apex court will lock on permissable hours to burst crackers in Tamil Nadu. City residents share how this might affect their Diwali celebrations this year

Celebrate the sentiment

Sahana Jagannathan

Bursting crackers on Diwali holds a nostalgic value for most of us, and the colourful sparks in the sky bring back wonderful memories of family, friends and happy occasions. However, India has risen to the top of the pollution index, and while crackers bring us momentary joy, regulating them is one step towards helping us be more environmentally conscious while sparing our animals from the terror of loud noises, not to mention, the decrease in fire accidents and garbage on the roads. Be it Deepavali, Diwali or Naraka Chathurdashi, it is not about crackers, but celebrating the victory of good over evil. It is time for us to remember and celebrate the philosophy behind our festivals.

Focus on the emissions from factories, not us

Theri Kumar

I do not welcome this move as it not only foils festive mood but also affects the livelihood of hundreds of cracker manufacturers in Sivakasi. Though a few people will flout norms, the quantity of crackers purchased will fall down by a huge margin, thereby affecting the income of people at Sivakasi. Instead of this, government must shift their focus to monitor emissions from factories.

A good compromise

Sanjana Susan

The Diwali tradition is to celebrate the festival of lights by bursting crackers to welcome new beginnings and to show that light triumphs over darkness. This new regulation seems like the perfect resolution to appease both the people who like firecrackers and those who don’t. It is a good compromise that will significantly reduce the harm done to the environment and to animals. This also maintains the tradition of new beginnings and the triumph of light over the darkness, which in this case would be the pollution and harm caused by firecrackers. Let’s make this festive season about stepping out into a new, more pollution-free Chennai!

Don’t lose our traditions

Jaana Vasan

I used to burst crackers at my apartment with everyone there. For the last two or three years I have stopped buying crackers, after some children in the flat held a presentation on why bursting crackers is not good for animals and the environment. I don’t think the Supreme Court should interfere with religion, but it seems as though children these days are not interested in celebrating Deepavali. We used to burst crackers in the morning, but now, because of the environmental pollution and child labour, youngsters are moving away from bursting crackers. I just hope that the children get an opportunity to celebrate these festivals and don’t just ignore it.

Never the same, but better

A Bavani

Diwali is all about new clothes, sweets and bursting crackers. In my childhood, I would get up, change to new clothes and rush to burst crackers. I am certain that is what most of the people in Tamil Nadu do. Diwali will never be same after this restriction by the Supreme Court. On the flip side, it’ll at least do some good to the environment.

The season to learn and live better lives

Rachana Navaneetha

Diwali symbolises the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, good over evil. When Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya, people lit diyas to celebrate his return, hence it is a festival of lights. Bursting crackers is a very recent trend, which has become big in the last 50 years. Diwali can be celebrated with lighting up diyas and coloured lights at home. It is not a necessity to burst crackers. It is the emotion and value associated to the festival. I think that the Supreme Court’s restriction on bursting crackers is justified. Completely stopping people from bursting crackers might not be taken well by the masses. A limit may reduce air pollution, protect the animals and save humans from harm. Hopefully in the years to come people realise its harmful effects.