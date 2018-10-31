Take care while bursting crackers to avoid eye injuries

Dr Triveni By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two things that depicts Diwali are — diya and fireworks. Most fireworks injuries have a direct impact on eyes. Hence, it is essential to take extra care while bursting firecrackers. A large number of ocular injuries are reported every year, and a many are caused due to firecrackers. In fact, the eyes are the second most common affected area after hands and fingers. Even the bystanders are at high risk of sustaining eye injuries.

The severity of ocular injuries can range from mild irritation and corneal abrasions to retinal complications and open globe injury leading to potential blindness. Chemical injuries are due to the chemicals in the gunpowder mixed in the crackers. The constant smoke can cause irritability. Fumes, emanating from firecrackers, may also cause laryngitis and other throat infections.

Sparklers are dangerous as they burn at a temperature hot enough to melt gold (1,800°F), which is |nearly 1,000 degrees hotter than the boiling point of water, hot enough to melt glass and cause third-degree burns to the skin.

Contact lenses may cause irritation if exposed to direct heat for long. In a nutshell, the damage of the eye by a cracker depends on the velocity of the cracker or the intensity with which it hits the eye.

The major ocular injuries are -- open globe injury (full thickness injury of the eye wall), closed globe injury (injury to the globe without a full thickness ocular wall laceration/rupture), contusion (bruise around the eye), lamellar laceration (partial thickness wound of the eyewall), laceration (full-thickness injury of eye wall caused by a sharp object), penetrating injury (an open globe injury with an entrance wound), and perforating injury (an open globe injury with an entrance and exit wound).

Dos and don’ts

Do not rub your eyes or scratch your eyes.

In case of any irritation or foreign body in the eye, hold the eyelids open and flush the eyes continuously with water.

If a particle is large or stuck in the eye, do not attempt to remove it. Keep eyes closed and go to the eye doctor.

Dos and don’ts for children

Do not rub or rinse the affected eye.

Do not apply pressure to the affected eye. Holding or taping a foam cup or the bottom of a juice carton to the eye are two tips that can be followed.

Never use OTC medicines including pain relievers.

Never apply ointment. It makes difficult for a doctor to examine and diagnose.

— Dr Triveni, senior consultant, General Ophthalmology & Cataract Surgeon, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai.