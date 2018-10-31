The business of making a home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to empower women, Chennai-based home furnishing brand, Cosee, launched Cosee Womenpreneur, a programme to help women learn and engage in marketing.

“All they need to do is invest `25,000, which goes towards the start-up kit and minimal inventory of products. They will be trained to market the products, and after training, they can start selling the entire range of Cosee products,” said executive director, Cosee, Akankshya Gupta who will personally handle the training sessions. She addressed concerns, saying that if somebody is apprehensive to invest `25,000, they can get samples from the company, analyse the response from the public, and then invest.

The initiative was applauded by chief guest Vrinda Deepak Chhaabria, president, Rotary Club of Anna Nagar. “This initiative provides both financial and emotional support. Women, who are planning to work, must plan ahead, keep home and office space separate, and should be open to learning every day. Lift your bags and open your own doors,” she said.

At the event, Cosee also launched 300-thread count bedspreads and organic cotton dohars (traditional Indian summer blanket) in a wide range of colors and designs. The products are cotton and organic.

Cosee is a newly launched brand from the Shree Shyam Group which has been in the business for the past four decades since the 1980s.