Home Cities Chennai

The business of making a home

In a move to empower women, Chennai-based home furnishing brand, Cosee, launched Cosee Womenpreneur, a programme to help women learn and engage in marketing.

Published: 31st October 2018 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Through their latest initiative, Cosee hopes to give womenpreneurs avenues to learn and engage in marketing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move to empower women, Chennai-based home furnishing brand, Cosee, launched Cosee Womenpreneur, a programme to help women learn and engage in marketing.

“All they need to do is invest `25,000, which goes towards the start-up kit and minimal inventory of products. They will be trained to market the products, and after training, they can start selling the entire range of Cosee products,” said executive director, Cosee, Akankshya Gupta who will personally handle the training sessions. She addressed concerns, saying that if somebody is apprehensive to invest `25,000, they can get samples from the company, analyse the response from the public, and then invest.

The initiative was applauded by chief guest Vrinda Deepak Chhaabria, president, Rotary Club of Anna Nagar. “This initiative provides both financial and emotional support. Women, who are planning to work, must plan ahead, keep home and office space separate, and should be open to learning every day. Lift your bags and open your own doors,” she said.

At the event, Cosee also launched 300-thread count bedspreads and organic cotton dohars (traditional Indian summer blanket) in a wide range of colors and designs. The products are cotton and organic.
Cosee is a newly launched brand from the Shree Shyam Group which has been in the business for the past four decades since the 1980s.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp