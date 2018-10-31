‘Transgender community needs support and empathy to grow’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A good spirit will always find an opportunity to help others. Rather than putting down the transgender community, we must look into ways to elevate their lives by helping them,” said

I Jayanthi, judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at an interactive sensitisation and awareness programme about transgenders and their rights on Monday. It was organised at a community hall in Adyar and many from the transgender community attended the event.

“One of the members of our community, Aruna Rani set up a roadside eatery in Shastri Nagar,” said Nila M, one of the members of the community. “A lot of people began harassing her and asked her to shut down her eatery. She approached Jayanthi madam who suggested that a meeting should be organised so that people can interact with us,” she said.

Dr Jayanthi spoke about the importance of acceptance and how it would be big step towards upliftment of the transgender community. “No one is lending a helping hand to the community which forces them take to other means to earn their livelihood,” she said. “We need to encourage people to come forward with empathy. We should start accepting people for who they are,” she said.

She added that DLSA would assist anyone from the community who face problems related to their Aadhaar card, pension or any official work.Arokia Ravindran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adyar, was also present at the meeting and urged people from the transgender community to approach him with their concerns and grievances. “We are here to help you,” he said. “It is unfortunate that when one person does something bad, the entire community gets branded in a bad way. The public should not discourage and trouble transgender people,” he said.