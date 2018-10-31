Home Cities Chennai

‘Transgender community needs support and empathy to grow’

Dr Jayanthi spoke about the importance of acceptance and how it would be big step towards upliftment of the transgender community.

Published: 31st October 2018 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

The session was organised at a community hall in Adyar and many from the transgender community attended it

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A  good spirit will always find an opportunity to help others. Rather than putting down the transgender community, we must look into ways to elevate their lives by helping them,” said

I Jayanthi, judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) at an interactive sensitisation and awareness programme about transgenders and their rights on Monday. It was organised at a community hall in Adyar and many from the transgender community attended the event.  

“One of the members of our community, Aruna Rani set up a roadside eatery in Shastri Nagar,” said Nila M, one of the members of the community. “A lot of people began harassing her and asked her to shut down her eatery. She approached Jayanthi madam who suggested that a meeting should be organised so that people can interact with us,” she said.

Dr Jayanthi spoke about the importance of acceptance and how it would be big step towards upliftment of the transgender community. “No one is lending a helping hand to the community which forces them take to other means to earn their livelihood,” she said. “We need to encourage people to come forward with empathy. We should start accepting people for who they are,” she said.

She added that DLSA would assist anyone from the community who face problems related to their Aadhaar card, pension or any official work.Arokia Ravindran, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adyar, was also present at the meeting and urged people from the transgender community to approach him with their concerns and grievances. “We are here to help you,” he said. “It is unfortunate that when one person does something bad, the entire community gets branded in a bad way. The public should not discourage and trouble transgender people,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp