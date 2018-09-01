Home Cities Chennai

24 year old Dutch woman found dead in city hotel

A 24-year-old woman from Netherlands was found dead at a hotel in T Nagar on Thursday. She was identified as Linda Irena Heijker (24) and is suspected to have died of drug overdose.

Published: 01st September 2018 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 24-year-old woman from Netherlands was found dead at a hotel in T Nagar on Thursday. She was identified as Linda Irena Heijker (24) and is suspected to have died of drug overdose. The woman who said she was a journalist had booked a room at BKR Hotel on August 27. She had said that she will vacate on Thursday morning. Since the staff did not hear from her till 12.30 pm they knocked on the door, but there was no response. 

At 12.45 pm, one staff member used a duplicate key to open the door and found her lying on the bed. Mambalam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutch woman death BKR Hotel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case