24 year old Dutch woman found dead in city hotel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 24-year-old woman from Netherlands was found dead at a hotel in T Nagar on Thursday. She was identified as Linda Irena Heijker (24) and is suspected to have died of drug overdose. The woman who said she was a journalist had booked a room at BKR Hotel on August 27. She had said that she will vacate on Thursday morning. Since the staff did not hear from her till 12.30 pm they knocked on the door, but there was no response.

At 12.45 pm, one staff member used a duplicate key to open the door and found her lying on the bed. Mambalam police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Further investigations are on.