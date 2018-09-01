Home Cities Chennai

City Corporation extents to submit self-declaration forms

The City Corporation, in a statement on Friday, extended the deadline for submitting self declaration forms for property tax to September 16. 

Published: 01st September 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The City Corporation, in a statement on Friday, extended the deadline for submitting self declaration forms for property tax to September 16. The extension, from the original deadline of August 31, comes after requests from property owners from other parts of the state who own a property in the city, the statement said. The self declaration forms are available for download in the corporation website http://www.chennaicorporation. gov.in/online-civic-services/ PropDownLoads.jsp

