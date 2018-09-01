City Corporation extents to submit self-declaration forms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The City Corporation, in a statement on Friday, extended the deadline for submitting self declaration forms for property tax to September 16. The extension, from the original deadline of August 31, comes after requests from property owners from other parts of the state who own a property in the city, the statement said. The self declaration forms are available for download in the corporation website http://www.chennaicorporation. gov.in/online-civic-services/ PropDownLoads.jsp