Clearing septic tanks a costly affair

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Operators of private tankers are demanding residents of Chitlapakkam pay an additional fee to clear out their septic tanks even as the fee stipulated by the panchayat itself weighs heavily on them, said residents.While the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board’s mechanism ‘Dial for Septic Tank Clearance’ charges Rs 650 to clear 6,000 litres of sewage, the charges stipulated by the Chitlapakkam panchayat, not covered by the CMWSSB, is Rs 900 for 4,200 litres and goes up to Rs 1,800 for 8,500 litres.

“Besides this, we have been getting complaints from residents that private tanker operators have been charging more than the stipulated rates,” said Sunil Jayaram, a resident and member of the Chitlapakkam Rising Group, an initiative of citizen activism. “However, we would not have been left at the mercy of tanker operators, if only the panchayat itself had not set such high rates,” he added.The panchayat had renewed the contract to a private agency to clear the septic tanks in the 18 wards of the panchayat recently. The contract stands valid from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

Initially, residents paid what was demanded of them by the private tankers and did not know there was a sum fixed by the panchayat, said S Vaidyanathan, a resident, who added that he paid Rs 1,500 to clear what the tanker operator said was 5,000 litres of sewage. Residents also suspected the hand of local politicians in the awarding of the contract.

When contacted a panchayat official said that the difference in rates was because the region was a town panchayat and the Metro Water rates would not be applicable here. “We have told the agency that they should not charge above the stipulated rates and that we have been receiving complaints. They have agreed to ensure that it does not happen again,” the official said.