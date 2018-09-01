Home Cities Chennai

Consider single window NOCs for Chathurthi fest: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to explore the possibility of bringing all its agencies under one roof in the matter of granting NOCs for displaying and worshipping Vinayaka id

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State government to explore the possibility of bringing all its agencies under one roof in the matter of granting NOCs for displaying and worshipping Vinayaka idols at public places and taking out rallies in the State. Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction when a batch of writ petitions from Hindu Munnani and various other organisations and individuals came up for hearing on  Friday.

The petitions assailed the validity of the GO, dated August 9 last, of the State government in connection with the celebration of Chathurthi, which falls on September 13.The petitioners prayed for a direction to the government and its agenies to follow the previous order, dated August 23, 2017, of the HC  in connection with celebration of the festival in public places. Their main prayer is for a direction to the State to bring all regulations under one roof.

The guidelines/rules issued in the GO on August 9 last for temporary installation and worship of idols on public places are impossible to follow. The requirement to obtain NOCs from the  local bodies, highways, local police stations, electricity board and pollution control board cannot be met within a short span. It would require at least one month to obtain NOCs from all, they said.Unless the government makes special arrangements for the festival, implementation of the new guidelines would not be possible because of the complications involved, the petitioners contended.

