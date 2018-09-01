Gleneagles to train Chennaites in emergency and trauma care

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Gleneagles Global Health City on Friday, launched “I am emergency ready” campaign through which they aim to train one lakh Chennai residents in handling basic life support to patients in case medical emergencies.Through this drive, the emergency room doctors, nurses and paramedics at the hospital will conduct Basic Life Support (BLS) training for individuals, corporate company employees, students and anyone who is interested, according to statement released by the hospital.

At the end of the training period, participants will be provided with a certificate and emergency tool kit.

“Through this initiative we aim to raise awareness among the Chennai residents on the steps one can take to manage common medical emergencies,” said Madhur Varma, Chief Operating Officer, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai.For further details, visit www.emergencyready.in.