Home Cities Chennai

PIL against panel on woman cop’s complaint

Petitioner alleged that the DGP had constituted a defective panel to protect a senior officer in the DVAC. 

Published: 01st September 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The first bench, headed by Chief Justice VK Tahilramani, has posted before another bench the hearing on the Public Interest Litigation petition challenging constitution of the internal complaints committee, following a sexual harassment complaint from a woman police officer.When the PIL from K Prem Chand of Choolaimedu came up before the first bench on Friday, the Chief Justice said that she was posting the matter before the bench headed by Justice S Manikumar.

Petitioner alleged that the DGP had constituted a defective panel to protect a senior officer in the DVAC. 
He sought to reconstitute the panel by accommodating a member of a non-government organisation keen on protecting the interests of women. His interim prayer is to stay all proceedings pursuant to the constitution of the panel by the DGP on August 17 last. Petitioner also prayed for a direction to the State government to issue circulars to all offices and workplaces coming under its purview to constitute such separate panels.

According to petitioner, the panel was constituted as per the recommendations of the Supreme Court in the Vishaka case on August 13, 1997, to bring down the incidents of sexual harassment at work place. It, however,  remained only on paper.The State DGP constituted the panel, following a complaint from a woman SP, who alleged that her higher official was sexually intimidating her.

According to Sec. 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, the panel should consist of one presiding officer and a minimum of three members, one of whom should be from an NGO or an association committed to the cause of women. 
But, the present panel was headed by a police officer, Seema Agrawal, who is the Additional DGP, with certain other top police officers. No one has been drawn from the NGO, petitioner contended.

No presence of NGO
According to Sec. 4 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act of 2013, the panel should consist of one presiding officer and a minimum of three members, one of whom should be from an NGO or an association committed to the cause of women. But in the present panel, no one has been drawn from the NGO

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Public Interest Litigation Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place woman police officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case