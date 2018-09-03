Cancer clinic for teens and young adults proposed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every year 2,250 new cancer cases occur in the teenage and young adult (TYA) age group in Tamil Nadu, according to the Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Statistics 2015, Tamil Nadu.

The statistics also show that the number of cancer cases and rates is slightly more among men than women.

“In the TYA age group, oral cancers such as tongue cancer are common. Tobacco use, especially smokeless tobacco, is the main cause. Now, the incidence of oral cancer is slightly higher among men than women. Because of the awareness campaign, the response is good among women,” said Dr R Swaminathan, professor and head, Cancer Registry.

ALSO READ | Chandrababu Naidu, Tata lay foundation for Rs 600-crore cancer institute in Tirupati

As per the Registry (2012-2014), cancer incidence is lower in rural than urban areas.Among men in urban area, the incidence is 14.5 per cent while in rural it is 9.9 per cent. Among women in urban areas, the incidence is 14.8 per cent while in rural it is 7.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, at the valedictory day of the three-day seventh national conference of the Teenage and Young Adult 2018 (TYACON 18), a proposal was discussed to set up an exclusive clinic for treatment of teenage and young adult cancer patients at the Cancer Institute (WIA).

Dr Prakash Chitalkar, general secretary, Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Foundation, said, “An age-appropriate facility for recreation within a cancer treatment centre is the need of the hour. We are also planning to set up such centres across India in selective states. In Chennai, a proposal will be made to set up a special clinic for treatment of teenage and young adult cancer patients on the campus of the Cancer Institute (WIA).”