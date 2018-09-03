Home Cities Chennai

Epics would be lost if not retold: Kavita Kane

She was in conversation with pianist and music educationist Anil Srinivasan.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

Prem Kumar, from the Armed Forces, was part of the audience and quizzed author Kavita Kane | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If the Indian epics - Ramayana and Mahabharata - had not been re-imagined and retold multiple times, they wouldn’t have existed today, said Kavita Kane, bestselling author of ‘Karna’s Wife’ and ‘Sita’s Sister’, at an event called ‘A Tryst with the Ramayana’, organised by The New Indian Express  group in Chennai, on Sunday. She was in conversation with pianist and music educationist Anil Srinivasan.

The event also saw the launch of the book ‘Ramayana-Stories for the Young’, a book by TV Narayanaswamy, published by Pinnacle Books, an imprint that is published as part of the Express group.
Asked if mythology is mostly a myth or primarily a reality, she was quick to say they were epics that reflected the socio-political and geographical realities of that time. “For instance, Mithila and Ayodhya that are mentioned in the epic exist for real. All those people existed and so did their ideas. As an author, the fiction part comes while reinterpreting and delivering the story,” said Kane.

Author Kavita Kane and pianist Anil Srinivasan in conversation at the launch of ‘A Tryst with the Ramayana’ in city on Sunday | Martin Louis

Anil concurred with her, putting in his two cents, that Kurukshetra, which is a very real place today, was the site of a lot of mythology. “We even have temples where significant events are ‘believed’ to have taken place. The line between reality and imagination is often blurred,” he said.

The conversation then turned to how the epics are so contemporary in nature that they deal with the same issues most people deal with today - land, patriarchy, sibling rivalry - all of it led to war then and disputes now. “It all stems from a sense of possessiveness. Man does not want to let go of what he possesses first, whether it is a house or land. Also, this is the point where the hierarchy rises... from land to basic needs. In today’s times, it leads to an internal war of anger, jealousy and hate,” said Kané.

Talking about the consistent theme of women being characters of influence in the epics, Kane reflected how much she had gleaned about the epics from her own grandmother. Anil chipped in with a smart riposte about how grandmothers today didn’t quite have the time to pass these stories on to their young, “probably because they’re busy watching soaps on TV,” he said jocularly.  

Kane, however, related a personal story about how her bestseller ‘Karna’s Wife’ was the result of a silly question she asked her grandmother as a child “After I heard the tale, I asked her how Karna could face his wife after the way he treated Draupadi. Though my (Kane’s) grandmother shushed me, it ended up being pages and pages of my first book years later,” she recalls. She also said that her first book was what gave her courage to work on the story of Urmila, Sita’s sister.

Some of the people who were present at the well-attended event were Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Nawab of Arcot, Kumar Jayanth, Handloom Secretary, Mangat Ram Sharma,  Higher Education Secretary, Professor J Ranganathan, Honorary Consul to the Government of Myanmar and Sumit Sharan, IG (Enforcement).

Passing on the stories to young ones

Talking about the consistent theme of women being characters of influence in the epics, Kavita Kane reflected how much she had gleaned about the epics from her own grandmother. Anil chipped in with a riposte about how grandmothers today didn’t quite have the time to pass these stories on to their young, “probably because they’re busy watching soaps on TV,” he said jocularly. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramayana Mahabharata Karna’s Wife Kavita Kane

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival