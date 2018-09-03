Home Cities Chennai

In search of misleading video maker, Chennai police end up arresting wrong twin

It all began when a video was posted on Facebook on August 26, allegedly by one Suveesh, police said.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

On Saturday, the police arrested the man and brought him to the Mambalam police station even as he protested his innocence and denied the allegations against him.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was trouble of the filmi sort for the Mambalam police, over the weekend, when the man they arrested — who protested his innocence for hours — turned out to be the twin of the man that they were actually after, proof again that videos may not always tell the whole story.

The video reportedly depicted two two police personnel belonging to the Armed Reserve talking to each other near the T Nagar bus-stop.

“But the man had given a misleading description in the audio casting aspersions on the male and a female police personnel seen talking. A complaint was lodged and we searched for the suspect,” said a police source.

The police looked through the CCTV footage in the area and spotted the man believed to be shooting the video.

On Saturday, the police arrested the man and brought him to the Mambalam police station even as he protested his innocence and denied the allegations against him. Nonetheless, he ended up spending two hours at the police station before his friend reached the station and confirmed that the police had nabbed the wrong twin —Sutheesh — instead of Suveesh.

But the ‘twin story’ was not a get-out-of-jail-free card inspired by popular ‘twin’ films, as the police tracked down Suveesh, who was later remanded to judicial custody. Sutheesh was let off. The brothers are natives of Kerala.

Suveesh had reportedly taken money from his father to start a tea shop in Chennai but had lost it on alcohol.

Meanwhile, Sutheesh was employed at a tea shop.

