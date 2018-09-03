Home Cities Chennai

Man files complaint against veterinarians as dogs die following treatment

Angered loved ones turning against doctors when patients die while undergoing treatment is an unfortunately common occurrence in India.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs Pappu (8) and Bhuji (6)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Angered loved ones turning against doctors when patients die while undergoing treatment is an unfortunately common occurrence in India. However, the patients in those cases are usually human. On Sunday, Kumaran Nagar police encountered the unusual case of a grieving dog-owner filing a complaint against veterinarians for the death of his beloved pets.  

G J Moses, a real estate businessman, filed a complaint raising suspicions over the death of his two dogs after they were taken to the Saidapet veterinary hospital for treatment on Saturday. Police, taken aback, have taken his complaint but have decided to wait for the results of the autopsy before taking further action.

Moses, who lives at West Mambalam with his wife Lydia Padmini and their sons, said the whole family was grieving since the death of the dogs.   

“We had a pomeranian named Pappu (8) who gave birth to a Dashschund crossbreed few years ago. We named that puppy Bujji (6). On Saturday around 11.30 am, Bujji came down with fever and we took her to the Saidapet Veterinary hospital. The doctors there administered an injection and she was brought home. On Saturday evening, Pappu did not eat food and fell ill. We took her to the same hospital and she was given antibiotics. However that night she died,” Moses told Express. Bujji, too, died in the early hours of Sunday.

Hospital authorities could not be reached for comment. Moses said he usually took the dogs to the veterinary hospital in Vepery but on Saturday went to the hospital at Saidapet as it was an emergency. He said that as both dogs were up to date on their vaccinations, they had rarely fallen ill.“The dogs were very active. I have suspicions about their deaths. I have given their bodies for post-mortem to the Vepery veterinary hospital and the report will be provided in 15 days,” said Moses. “Their absence has left a void in our lives. I don’t want other pets to meet the same fate. I want to know how they died, that’s my main aim. They are also living beings.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kumaran Nagar police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival