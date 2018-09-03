Home Cities Chennai

One week later, stolen gold appears at doorstep

Sources said Iqbal (46) and Syed (45) work in Saudi Arabia while their wives, Imthiyas (42) and Kausya (40) respectively, live at Durga Street, Perambur with their children and Jameela Begum.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:54 AM

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An unknown suspect in a burglary case left about 70 sovereigns of jewellery at the doorstep of the targeted house near Perambur on Sunday morning, if one was to believe the complainant.

“Investigations led us to suspect someone from the family or close to the family was involved. Suspicion arose when the family said neither they nor their neighbours would visit the station for inquiry nor would they give fingerprints,” said Inspector Murugan of Sembium station.

He added, “On Saturday afternoon, we told them dog squad would be brought on Sunday and investigations were about to close. As expected, whoever stole the jewellery returned it. On Sunday morning, Jameela claimed to have found the bag of jewellery. The family said they would now like to withdraw the complaint.”

However, police said the case would not be closed till the suspect was held.

