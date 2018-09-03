TTV Dhinakaran seeks CBI probe, Kanimozhi demands transfer of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption IG

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday demanded CBI probe into the sexual harassment charge raised by a woman SP against an IG in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) while DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi wanted the police officer shunted out of the corruption watchdog.

In a statement issued here, Dhinakaran said, “The matter should be handed over to the CBI for inquiry which must be entrusted to a non-Tamil Nadu officer to bring the culprit to book.”

He lamented that no case was registered on the complaint despite a month had passed.

Dhinakaran recalled that the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, had removed a law and order DGP on the same day when a complaint of sexual harassment was lodged against him during her regime.

Kanimozhi, in her tweets, said, “To facilitate a free and fair investigation, the government should transfer him out of the DVAC.”

“His continuance in DVAC would allow him to tamper with and destroy evidence. The Chief Minister should act immediately in this regard to inspire confidence in the probe,” she stressed.