Home Cities Chennai

TTV Dhinakaran seeks CBI probe, Kanimozhi demands transfer of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption IG

He lamented that no case was registered on the complaint despite a month had passed.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

MK Kanimozhi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran on Sunday demanded CBI probe into the sexual harassment charge raised by a woman SP against an IG in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) while DMK leader and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi wanted the police officer shunted out of the corruption watchdog.

In a statement issued here, Dhinakaran said, “The matter should be handed over to the CBI for inquiry which must be entrusted to a non-Tamil Nadu officer to bring the culprit to book.”

He lamented that no case was registered on the complaint despite a month had passed.

Dhinakaran recalled that the late Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, had removed a law and order DGP on the same day when a complaint of sexual harassment was lodged against him during her regime.
Kanimozhi, in her tweets, said, “To facilitate a free and fair investigation, the government should transfer him out of the DVAC.”

“His continuance in DVAC would allow him to tamper with and destroy evidence. The Chief Minister should act immediately in this regard to inspire confidence in the probe,” she stressed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam RK Nagar TTV Dhinakaran CBI probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival