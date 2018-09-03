Home Cities Chennai

Woman in extramarital affair held for ‘killing kids’

murder, stabbing, knife attack

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The woman, who had murdered her two children for her illicit affair with a man, was arrested by special police on Saturday night. Enquiries revealed that Abirami on Thursday poisoned the food of her husband Vijay and children, Ajai (7) and Karumila (4).

“While the husband and son were not affected by the poison, her daughter died the same night. Having failed to murder her husband and son as planned, the woman tried to carry out her plan on Friday night. However, her husband, who left for work on Friday morning assuming that his daughter was asleep, informed her that he would not return home that night. This led the woman to poison her son, this time successfully, before fleeing to Nagercoil,” said an investigation officer.

The woman had planned to elope to Nagercoil with Sundaram, an employee in a restaurant,  with whom she had an extramarital affair. Her plan of murdering her husband became a flop and she fled the house instantly, informing Sundaram to meet her in Nagercoil.

However, the police nabbed Sundaram before he could escape. The Kundrathur police made a call through Sundaram’s phone and tricked Abirami into their net.

Vijay, 30, an employee in a private bank and his wife, Abirami, were living with their two children Ajay (7) and Karnika (4) in a rented house in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Moondram Kattalai, Kundrathur. Vijay, who worked late on Friday, returned home on Saturday morning. When he opened the door, he saw his son and daughter frothing at the mouth. His wife was missing. He informed the Kundrathur police about the incident.

The police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government General Hospital at Chrompet for postmortem.

Man held for driving car pasted with fake stickers

Chennai: A 50-year-old man, who was moving in a car pasted stickers of government departments, with a handcuff and walkie-talkie at Abhiramapuram, was arrested. The Abiramapuram traffic police, who were checking vehicles, found a car with registration number TN-07 CQ 2005 carrying lots of stickers pasted on the windscreen. The stickers included Government of India, Crime and Corruption Control Association, Human Rights Journalists Association and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The vehicle also had a small emblem inscribed on it.

Man held for raping step-daughter

Chennai: A 35-year-old man, who allegedly raped his step-daughter, was arrested by Avadi all-women police station. Police said the accused of Tiruvallur, works at a private company in Chennai. In 2010, he fell in love with a widow who eloped with him. In 2014 the woman took back the custody of her children. In 2017, he allegedly raped the minor kid, who became pregnant. He threatened the girl not to tell the matter to anyone. Recently, she fell ill and her  grandfather took her to a hospital where he found that she was suffering from side-effects of abortion. The infuriated elderly man lodged a police plaint.

