Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to train teachers in schools along Cooum river

The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) will conduct a workshop for teacher coordinators of schools located along the Cooum river on September 7.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) will conduct a workshop for teacher coordinators of schools located along the Cooum river on September 7. The ‘Training of Trainers’ workshop on ‘Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project ‘ will be conducted in association with the National Green Corps and Eco-Clubs. The workshop is from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm at the auditorium of Bentinck Higher Secondary School for Girls in Vepery.

CRRT has invited schools located along the Cooum river to participate in the programme that aims to sensitise schools on river restoration and protection. A sensitisation workshop for coordinators was done in November 2016. This would be the second level of training.

As part of its community education programme, the CRRT creates awareness on protecting the river by stopping disposal of solid waste and sewage into the river. It is also looking to increase community participation to monitor the indiscriminate emptying of sewage by tankers into the river. The CRRT, wholly owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu, was formed with the objective of eco-restoration of rivers, waterbodies and waterways.

To register write to social.crrt@gmail.com or call 9840813321

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust workshop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India