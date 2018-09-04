Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to train teachers in schools along Cooum river

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) will conduct a workshop for teacher coordinators of schools located along the Cooum river on September 7. The ‘Training of Trainers’ workshop on ‘Integrated Cooum River Eco-Restoration Project ‘ will be conducted in association with the National Green Corps and Eco-Clubs. The workshop is from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm at the auditorium of Bentinck Higher Secondary School for Girls in Vepery.

CRRT has invited schools located along the Cooum river to participate in the programme that aims to sensitise schools on river restoration and protection. A sensitisation workshop for coordinators was done in November 2016. This would be the second level of training.

As part of its community education programme, the CRRT creates awareness on protecting the river by stopping disposal of solid waste and sewage into the river. It is also looking to increase community participation to monitor the indiscriminate emptying of sewage by tankers into the river. The CRRT, wholly owned by the Government of Tamil Nadu, was formed with the objective of eco-restoration of rivers, waterbodies and waterways.

To register write to social.crrt@gmail.com or call 9840813321