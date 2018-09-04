Home Cities Chennai

‘Festival of ideas and a celebration of talent’

Over 2,000 students participated in the event, which introduced students to the various courses in engineering and technology, and potential job opportunities.

Alpha School, Sembakkam, bagged the overall championship for the second time in a row

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Secondary school is perhaps the most stressful phase of school life. The pressure of pursuing the right stream of education after Board exams is almost inevitable for many students. To allay these fears and motivate secondary school students to develop interest in engineering, KCG College of Technology organised an event, KCG Engenius, on their college premises on Friday.

Over 2,000 students participated in the event, which introduced students to the various courses in engineering and technology, and potential job opportunities. “It is a festival of ideas, and a celebration of talent,” said students of Good Earth School. “It is a great opportunity for students to learn about engineering and science projects,” said a participating teacher.

KCG Engenius, which is organised every year, provides students with opportunities to demonstrate their skills through various programmes such as programming contest, hacking, science fair, music, debate, and essay writing. Workshops on Robotics, App Development, and Internet of Things were organised. Alpha School, Sembakkam, bagged the overall championship for the second time in a row.

