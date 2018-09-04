Home Cities Chennai

Four more snatching incidents in city

Three mobile phones and Rs 7,5000 was snatched in four different incidents in the city on Sunday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Three mobile phones and Rs 7,5000 was snatched in four different incidents in the city on Sunday.In the first incident, at around 9 m, Aishwarya was standing near the Pondy Bazaar bus stop on the Sri Thyagaraja road. At that time, two bike-borne men snatched her mobile and fled, said a police officer.
In the second incident, Srinivasan was walking along the road on the Kamarajar Street at around 10pm when a duo threatened him to hand over his mobile, said Otteri police.

In another incident, Kalidas was riding his bike at around 11 pm on the Ritchie Street in Chintadripet. At that time he was assaulted with a tubelight by masked me. In the impact, he fell down and the attackers robbed him of Rs 7,500 and fled.

In the fourth incident, Raji from Washermenpet was returning home on Sunday night at around 11.30pm. When she was walking near her home on J P Koil street, two men snatched her mobile and fled.

Mobile snatchers arrested

Meanwhile, five who preyed on women walking alone and snatched their phones in Maduravoyal and Nerkundram were arrested.The police said that 17 phones were recovered from the maksed gang.

A special team was formed after one Satish filed a complaint that his phone was snatched in Nerkundram on August 31. Sources said Maduravoyal police received 35 snatching complaints in the past three months. “Based on an information, the team nabbed the suspects near the Maduravoyal service road. The gang were on their way to sell the mobiles that they stole during the week,” said an investigation officer.
The accused were identified as K Siva (18), T Vishnu Kumar (18), M Giridharan (21), V Rajesh (19) from Maduravoyal and M Mahesh Arun (20) from Kundrathur.

