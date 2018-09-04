Home Cities Chennai

Inclusive classrooms are need of the hour

Published: 04th September 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Tamil Nadu State Council Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) on Monday began a five-day training programme for government school teachers to help them manage students with learning disabilities.

Around 40 teachers participating in the first session of this programme will be trained to remediate children with mild to moderate learning difficulties. Dyslexic children in primary classes will be mostly easily remediated since the learning gap will be minimal, said D Chandrasekhar, founder of MDA speaking at the event.

“Each year, many kids are forced to drop out of schools because of their learning disabilities and even parents fail in early intervention,” he said, adding that children with such disabilities should be included and understood in school environment.

Through this programme teachers will be sensitised on learning disabilities and ways to help students cope up with it, said S Arivoli, the director of SCERT adding that having every teacher must be equipped to double as a counsellor for children in need. “Teachers will also be trained to identify children with learning disabilities,” he said.

