Man murders techie roommate for visiting his sister-in-law’s house in his absence

By Express News Service

Chennai: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his roommate in their house at J J Nagar, as the accused disliked the former visiting his sister-in-law’s house in his absence. Police said that on Sunday night, the neighbours informed the control room that one Ranganathan was found dead in his house. Ranganathan, a native of Madurai and working in an IT company at Tambaram, was sharing the house with three others at JJ Nagar. “On Sunday, one of his roommates Bharathiraja confronted him about visiting his sister-in-law often. The duo got into a fight and around 3.45 am, when the victim was sleeping, Bharathiraja hit him with a sharp object, killing him,” said a police officer. Police said Bharathiraja initially took Ranganathan to his brother’s house and of late, Ranganathan is said to have been visiting the house without Bharathiraja’s knowledge. The J J Nagar police have registered a case and arrested Bharathiraja.

Four college students among seven held for breaching Governor’s security convoy

Chennai: The city police arrested seven speeding bike-borne men including four college students for rash driving and breaching the security convoy of the Governor at Sardar Patel Road on Sunday evening. A senior police officer said the men were speeding on the Sardar Patel Road and breached the security convoy of Governor Banwarilal Purohit when he was entering the Raj Bhavan. “A Sub-Inspector, who was part of the convoy, alerted the other police personnel who, in turn, intercepted the men at the signal near a star hotel at Guindy,” said the officer. Normally, the police ensure that no vehicle is allowed for about 50 metres near the convoy for security reasons and these men on the bike were hardly 10 metres away from the convoy. The arrested persons were identified as Dinesh Kumar, 26, and his friend Naveen, 26, who was riding pillion, both postgraduate students of Anna University, Anthony, 19 and his friend Hari Prasad, 19, both engineering students of a private college in the city, Logesh, 24, Arun, 22 and Ganesh, 23 all working in private companies.