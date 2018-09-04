Waste gets a new home

Samuel Merigala By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Kancheepuram district administration has started clearing the municipal landfill at the inlet channel of Mudichur lake, much to the joy of residents of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, who depend on the lake water for domestic purposes.

Waste from the former Mudichur Panchayat landfill is being taken to a government land in Kolathur near Singaperumal Koil for recycling and production of refuse-derived fuel.

Around 2,000 tonnes of Municipal waste accumulated over the last 20 years has completely blocked the inlet channel of the lake. This taints water which enters the lake.

It is learned the transfer of waste will cost the district administration at least Rs 1.5 crore.

Officials from the Panchayat told Express that the waste will be transferred to the new location before the onset of northeast monsoon to ensure good water is collected in the lake.

“The district administration is funding the transfer of waste to Kolathur,” said a Panchayat official, explaining the site would be fenced and used to dispose of only waste such as coconut branches.

Environmental activists also welcomed the move. “This landfill has been responsible for the floods in addition to groundwater contamination. This is a second lease of life for Mudichur,” said Arun Krishnamurthy, a city-based activist.

A year-long fight

Thermocol, plastic covers, and half-eaten food packets dotted the lake. This did not deter residents from bathing there. “Where else can I go to take a bath. I can barely afford to buy drinking water,” said Zahir Ahmed. Most of the residents in the 500-house strong Thiruvalluvar Nagar take bath here. “We have been fighting for a year for removal of waste from here and finally the district administration has come forward to help us,” said P Damodaran, former president of the Mudichur Village Panchayat.