‘Everything tastes good with chutney and sambhar in Chennai’

CHENNAI: Praveshika Kumar is a final year electronic media student at MOP who does comedy to keep herself sane. She is a left-hander who needs things to go right and lives in the Shakespearean era. She thanks coffee for all her jokes and last minute submissions. Praveshika started comedy in November 2016. Her inspirations are every comedian from the city she and watched and laughed at as an audience.

What is unique about Chennai cuisine?

Everything tastes good with sambhar amd chutney

How would you describe the people of Chennai?

People of Chennai are nowhere close to their stereotypes.

Beach vs filter coffee — if you could keep one forever, which one would it be?

Filter coffee for life. Because well I get high on it!

If there was a Kollywood film made on the city, what would it be called?

Neenga nalavara ketavara

What’s your Chennai connect?

It’s home.

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

Filter coffee, Kalathi Rose Milk, Sathyam popcorn.

What would you like to change about the city?

The ‘pungent’ smell of kovam.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Bemani or dubakoor or Otha dei or machan

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel?

Coffee and podi dosai.

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country...what would it be?

Chennai is one place to me where everything is imperfectly perfect.

What is the craziest thing you’ve ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I always wanted to go to a public gathering and start saying friends Romans and countrymen...!

If you would like to install another statue in Marina beach, what or who would it be about?

Crazy Mohan Sir.



Describe the city in your own words and style!

Chennai is a mixture of culture and contemporary with the youth being pulse of the city. Chennai is an emotion filled with love, joy, good food and celebration of many unity in diversity. And of course it’s home.