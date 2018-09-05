Home Cities Chennai

‘God might listen to some hip-hop and rap’

Zoha Sanofer is a Radio Jockey at Fever 91.9 FM and is the founder of Zoha’s Wall, a company that makes customised posters and frames.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Zoha Sanofer is a Radio Jockey at Fever 91.9 FM and is the founder of Zoha’s Wall, a company that makes customised posters and frames. She does freelance photography and writing.

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?
Swipe right if you’re an atheist.

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?
Let’s make some lanterns for the sea!

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?
Hip hop/Rap

If God had a house, what kind of interior design or would he have?
He would probably have florals everywhere.

What would you name God’s biography?
Oh My Me!

Do you think God is a morning person or an evening person and why?
Definitely not a morning person, because if He was awake in the mornings, we wouldn’t have had to deal with crappy mornings.

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?
A picture of Kamal Hassan.

God calls you up and asks you for your advise — he’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?
This is an evil question but remove cheese because we have enough cheesy movies and books on earth.

What gender do you think God is?
A (feminist) male.

What movie would you take God to watch?
Kal Ho Na Ho because I want to request God to save SRK from dying!

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age