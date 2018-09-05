‘God might listen to some hip-hop and rap’

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Zoha Sanofer is a Radio Jockey at Fever 91.9 FM and is the founder of Zoha’s Wall, a company that makes customised posters and frames. She does freelance photography and writing.

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?

Swipe right if you’re an atheist.

What do you think was God’s thought process while creating jellyfish?

Let’s make some lanterns for the sea!

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?

Hip hop/Rap

If God had a house, what kind of interior design or would he have?

He would probably have florals everywhere.

What would you name God’s biography?

Oh My Me!

Do you think God is a morning person or an evening person and why?

Definitely not a morning person, because if He was awake in the mornings, we wouldn’t have had to deal with crappy mornings.

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?

A picture of Kamal Hassan.

God calls you up and asks you for your advise — he’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?

This is an evil question but remove cheese because we have enough cheesy movies and books on earth.

What gender do you think God is?

A (feminist) male.

What movie would you take God to watch?

Kal Ho Na Ho because I want to request God to save SRK from dying!