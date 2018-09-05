Home Cities Chennai

Governor, Chief Minister extend warm Teachers Day greetings

Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday extended Teachers Day greetings.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday extended Teachers Day greetings. Teachers Day is observed every year on September 5 which is the birthday of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan.

“Since the character of students in their formative years of their lives is moulded by the teachers they have a great responsibility to maintain impeccable character and dignity in their conduct.

“Let us all on this day show our gratitude and respect to our teachers who play a stellar role in shaping society,” the Governor said in his message.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his message, recalled the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government for the students and teachers including designing new syllabus, providing laptops, educational equipment, steps to reduce dropout rate, appointment of new teachers, etc. and extended warm greetings to all the teachers in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Banwarilal Purohit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age