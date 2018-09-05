Governor, Chief Minister extend warm Teachers Day greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday extended Teachers Day greetings. Teachers Day is observed every year on September 5 which is the birthday of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan.

“Since the character of students in their formative years of their lives is moulded by the teachers they have a great responsibility to maintain impeccable character and dignity in their conduct.

“Let us all on this day show our gratitude and respect to our teachers who play a stellar role in shaping society,” the Governor said in his message.

Edappadi K Palaniswami, in his message, recalled the measures taken by the Tamil Nadu government for the students and teachers including designing new syllabus, providing laptops, educational equipment, steps to reduce dropout rate, appointment of new teachers, etc. and extended warm greetings to all the teachers in the State.