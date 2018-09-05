Home Cities Chennai

Groupism rears its ugly head again at Congress meet, one injured in violence

When it turned a free-for-all, supporters of both leaders assaulted one another.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed for a while at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Sathyamurthy Bhavan, here on Tuesday as a meeting of the party’s district presidents and heads of state-level wings and units turned violent, leaving one person hurt.

Party sources said the melee began when TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar’s supporter and Chennai west district president Veerapandi shouted at loyalists of former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan, who gathered in large numbers and shouted against Thirunavukkarasar. Veerapandi shouted at them, telling them to get out of the hall as district presidents and heads of state-level wings were only allowed to participate in the meeting.

When it turned a free-for-all, supporters of both leaders assaulted one another.  TNCC general secretary Selvam suffered injury on his head when a stone came crashing down on him even when he was trying to pacify the warring groups.  Both groups clashed in the presence of the party’s central observers G Chinna Reddy and Sanjay Dutt.

Later, Thirunavukkarasar and Elangovan intervened to bring back normalcy, the sources said.
Subsequently, the meeting resumed. An obituary note was read out in memory of the late DMK president and five-time Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi.

Talking to reporters, Thirunavukkarasar said that as per the decision of the high command, his partymen will launch a campaign to expose the BJP-led Union government regarding the alleged scam in Rafael aircraft purchase.

“We are going to submit petitions to all District Collectors in Tamil Nadu by September 15 and hold a rally towards the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor in Chennai by the month-end,” he said.
Sanjay Dutt hailing from Maharashtra alleged that the Union government was hiding from facing the Join Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the scam.

Rahul security issue

Meanwhile, the meeting passed a resolution condemning the Tamil Nadu government and the State police for failing to provide adequate security cover for Congress president Rahul Gandhi when he visited Chennai to pay homage to Karunanidhi. The party demanded action against the police officials responsible for the laxity and also steps to ensure such laxity did not recur.

Seven partymen sacked

Chennai: Following the scuffle at State Congress headquarters, seven partymen were sacked by TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar. He said, Muralidaran, Seenivasamoorthy, ‘Kadal’ Tamilvanan, ‘Villivakkam’Johnson, AVM Sheriff, Pon Manoharan and ‘Thiruvottiyur’ Baskar were removed permanently from the primary membership of the party for indiscipline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age