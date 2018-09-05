Groupism rears its ugly head again at Congress meet, one injured in violence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed for a while at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Sathyamurthy Bhavan, here on Tuesday as a meeting of the party’s district presidents and heads of state-level wings and units turned violent, leaving one person hurt.

Party sources said the melee began when TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar’s supporter and Chennai west district president Veerapandi shouted at loyalists of former TNCC president EVKS Elangovan, who gathered in large numbers and shouted against Thirunavukkarasar. Veerapandi shouted at them, telling them to get out of the hall as district presidents and heads of state-level wings were only allowed to participate in the meeting.

When it turned a free-for-all, supporters of both leaders assaulted one another. TNCC general secretary Selvam suffered injury on his head when a stone came crashing down on him even when he was trying to pacify the warring groups. Both groups clashed in the presence of the party’s central observers G Chinna Reddy and Sanjay Dutt.

Later, Thirunavukkarasar and Elangovan intervened to bring back normalcy, the sources said.

Subsequently, the meeting resumed. An obituary note was read out in memory of the late DMK president and five-time Chief Minister, M Karunanidhi.

Talking to reporters, Thirunavukkarasar said that as per the decision of the high command, his partymen will launch a campaign to expose the BJP-led Union government regarding the alleged scam in Rafael aircraft purchase.

“We are going to submit petitions to all District Collectors in Tamil Nadu by September 15 and hold a rally towards the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum to the Governor in Chennai by the month-end,” he said.

Sanjay Dutt hailing from Maharashtra alleged that the Union government was hiding from facing the Join Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding the scam.

Rahul security issue

Meanwhile, the meeting passed a resolution condemning the Tamil Nadu government and the State police for failing to provide adequate security cover for Congress president Rahul Gandhi when he visited Chennai to pay homage to Karunanidhi. The party demanded action against the police officials responsible for the laxity and also steps to ensure such laxity did not recur.

Seven partymen sacked

Chennai: Following the scuffle at State Congress headquarters, seven partymen were sacked by TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar. He said, Muralidaran, Seenivasamoorthy, ‘Kadal’ Tamilvanan, ‘Villivakkam’Johnson, AVM Sheriff, Pon Manoharan and ‘Thiruvottiyur’ Baskar were removed permanently from the primary membership of the party for indiscipline.