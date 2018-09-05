Medley of Art: The shape of fashion on canvas

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: In a city that is rich in art, culture and photography, it’s not often that you have a fashion photography exhibition. Medley of Art captures a six-year-long journey of acclaimed fashion photographer L Ramachandran. True to its name, this gallery exhibition will feature a mix of fashion, art, glamour, and nude photography. “I’ve woven together accessories, backdrops, sartorial attire and powerful colours of light in all my works. This is in an effort to bring out aesthetics of the female bod.

The collection of artistic photographs is a testimony to the immensity and intensity of art. These are all handmade works and involves no Photoshop,” shares Ramachandran. About a dozen paintings were hung on the walls for display. They all had a riot of colours, packed with stories encapsulated in a photograph.

The curtain raiser at The Art was attended by Playboy magazine’s photographer Jarmo Pohjaniemi, celebrity stylist Mary Alejo, and international models Noemi Kappel and Ena Freidrich. “I am surprised that someone from India who attended one of our seminars six years ago has launched a book. In a country were questionable images may have different opinions from different cultures, Ramachandran has done commendable work. I believe that photos deliver strong messages and it’s an international language,” said Pohjaniemi.

Around 80 paintings will be displayed at the gallery this weekend. Twenty Indian models are featured in the art work. A new set had to be designed for every shoot with no digital manipulation. The behind-the-scenes work consumed several hours with elaborate props, expressive make-up and styling.

Some of Ramachandran’s prominent series include ‘Melodrama Of Melting Mesmerism’ featuring flowery props for the models; ‘Alive Art’ breaks the two-dimensionality of a photograph through extensive set design; ‘Choreographing The Chiaroscuro’ features a series of black and white photographs that exudes an aura of enigma using the female form. Among the highlights are his recent series featuring transgender models, bringing a sense of awareness of the social reality of the community. It is said to be inspired by the book Aravani Ulagathu Athisayangal, written by Paal Suyambu.

The photographer will also launch his book Medley Of Art. It’s a culmination of several textures, techniques and concepts that Ramachandran believes will be of use to art enthusiasts, fine art students and art directors. About 150 photos have been featured in the book along with the names of models and the nuances that went into creating the look.

The book will have over 15 series of constructed photographs.

(A fashion seminar by Jarmo Pohjaniem and L Ramachandran will be held at The Park today. Medley Of Art, an exhibition, will be held from September 7- September 9 at The Art. The book, Medley Of Art, will be launched tomorrow.)